Metro Atlanta city puts ban on new stores that sell hemp products like Delta-8

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council has voted to ban new stores that sell consumable hemp products, including Delta-8, in forms like food, oils, and lotions.

The city currently has two hemp stores, Delta Farmacy and Canna Wellness on Windward Parkway, which will be allowed to remain open despite the new ban.

The city council’s vote aims to change zoning laws to prevent any additional stores from selling hemp-infused products within city limits.

“The City determined that zoning was the best way to address some issues -- including the manipulation of some products’ chemical makeup -- related to hemp and marijuana products,’ City spokesperson Greg Botelho said in a statement. “The intent is to prevent new businesses of this kind within City limits.”