Metro Atlanta city issues ‘Do Not Consume Water’ advisory amid potential contamination

GRIFFIN, GA — The City of Griffin has issued a Do Not Consume Water Advisory as a precaution after a potential contamination source affected the Flint River.

Griffin officials said they were notified Friday of a fuel spill near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that reached the Flint River.

While initial reports indicated the spill had not reached Griffin’s water intakes, officials said the city immediately shut down all Flint River intakes and began producing water exclusively from the Dr. Brant D. Keller Reservoir in Pike County, which is not affected by the contamination.

“Until further notice, customers are advised not to drink, cook with, or brush teeth using tap water. Bottled water should be used for all consumption purposes. Boiling the water will not make it safe for consumption,” Griffin officials said.

Officials also shut down the Harry Simmons Water Treatment Plant and are flushing multiple fire hydrants throughout the system to help clear the water. City staff collected water samples from various locations, including a consumer tap, the Flint River, and the treatment plant, which were sent to Eurofins laboratories for analysis. Additional sampling will continue over the next several days, officials add.

<i>Hartsfield-Jackson is actively responding to a fuel spill on the airfield. Response and cleanup efforts are underway, and environmental teams are on scene working with airport partners, the appropriate external agencies and neighboring jurisdictions to manage the situation. The Airport will continue to monitor conditions closely and share additional information as it becomes available.</i> — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Spokesperson

Anyone noticing taste or odor issues should contact the City of Griffin Water and Wastewater Department at 770-229-6423 or the City of Griffin after hours line at 770-229-6406 (press 6).