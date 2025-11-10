Local

Metro Atlanta city to hold public discussion about E-Bikes

By WSB Radio News Staff
Transport For London Publish New Guidelines On Dockless E-Bikes and Scooters LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: People navigate around rental e-bikes parked on a pavement on November 26, 2024 in London, England. Transport For London may take enforcement action against companies providing e-scooters and e-bikes to tackle poorly parked vehicles that cause access or safety issues. Transport for London has allocated around £1million to allow boroughs to create 7,500 new parking spaces, while also creating 800 parking bays along the red route network. Rental companies who fail to enforce stricter parking regulations may see their e-bikes confiscated. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)


WOODSTOCK, GA — A metro Atlanta city is set to hold a public discussion on Monday evening about E-Bikes.

Woodstock city council members have discussed increasing safety concerns in relation to high-speed or modified E-Bikes operating on sidewalks and trails. The concerns are also related to the close proximity to pedestrians.

“Our city council and staff has been hearing a lot of questions and complaints from residents about increased E-bike use,” said Stacy Brown with the City of Woodstock.

The public input meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Chambers at City Center, officials add.

