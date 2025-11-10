Metro Atlanta city to hold public discussion about E-Bikes

WOODSTOCK, GA — A metro Atlanta city is set to hold a public discussion on Monday evening about E-Bikes.

Woodstock city council members have discussed increasing safety concerns in relation to high-speed or modified E-Bikes operating on sidewalks and trails. The concerns are also related to the close proximity to pedestrians.

“Our city council and staff has been hearing a lot of questions and complaints from residents about increased E-bike use,” said Stacy Brown with the City of Woodstock.

The public input meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Chambers at City Center, officials add.