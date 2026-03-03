Metro Atlanta city awarded $195K grant to reduce pollution in several waterways

SOUTH FULTON, GA — The City of South Fulton has been awarded a $195,000 grant from Georgia Rivers to launch an initiative aimed at reducing pollution in several local waterways.

According to South Fulton city officials, the funding will help to support the installation of trash traps in several community tributaries that are designed to intercept debris before it enters larger creek systems connected to the Chattahoochee River watershed.

“These waterways connect to the broader Chattahoochee River watershed system, meaning debris that enters local creeks can ultimately travel far beyond city limits. By stopping litter at the source, the City is taking proactive, data-driven action to reduce pollution, protect wildlife, and preserve water quality for generations to come,” South Fulton officials said.

For South Fulton residents, officials say this means:

Cleaner neighborhood creeks

Reduced stormwater pollution

Healthier parks and greenways

Improved quality of life

Stronger environmental resilience

City leaders described the effort as a “frontline defense” against water pollution and an example of environmental stewardship.

In addition to crews collecting waste, the city is expected to track the volume and types of debris removed that will help guide future environmental and infrastructure planning.