Metro Atlanta city approves moratorium on ICE detention facilities

MABELTON, GA — The city of Mableton is taking action to prevent the development of federal immigration detention facilities within its borders.

The Mableton City Council unanimously approved a temporary moratorium on the development of facilities that could be used to detain people for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

City leaders said the measure comes as other metro communities face plans for similar facilities, including proposals to house immigrant detainees in warehouse spaces in Social Circle and Oakwood. Officials said the planned facility in Social Circle raised concerns that similar developments could occur in parts of Cobb County.

The temporary moratorium places a two-year pause on change-of-use approvals for warehouses and other facilities that could be repurposed to house people detained by federal immigration enforcement. The ban runs through the end of 2028 and will allow city officials time to review zoning ordinances and code enforcement policies.

During discussion of the measure, Brianne Perkins read a statement on behalf of State Representative Terry Alexis Cummings, saying, “Mableton is right to pause as to whether the detention facilities reflect the values of dignity, justice, and fairness.”

Mayor Michael Owens said he supports the pause as the city evaluates the potential impact of such developments.

“It is just, it is necessary, it is absolutely reasonable. It’s not political in nature, it is ensuring that as a city we grow, ensuring we know what we’re getting ourselves into with every step that we take forward,” Owens said.

Owens also raised concerns about infrastructure and the use of warehouse space for housing detainees.

“We’re already talking about challenges that are happening in the city right now with some of these core infrastructure issues. The last thing we need in this city is to be housing not pallets but people,” Owens said.

He added that the city needs time to study the issue before allowing such developments.

“We’re not ready for this, we haven’t done the studies necessary. I want to thank our city council for making what I think is the right move to give us time to make sure that we study this adequately,” Owens said.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.