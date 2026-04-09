Metro Atlanta city approves $150K speed study after speeding linked to deadly crashes

DECATUR, GA — The City of Decatur is taking a closer look at speeding on its streets.

City officials have approved a $150,000 contract for a speed study focused on roads with posted speed limits above 25 miles per hour.

The study will examine road conditions, operating speeds, crash history and other data, and will include recommendations on where changes may be needed.

The effort is part of the city’s Safety Action Plan, which identified speeding as a major contributing factor in fatal and serious injury crashes.

Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Transportation lowered speed limits by five miles per hour on several state routes in Decatur, including College Avenue and Scott Boulevard.

City leaders said the new study will help identify areas where speeding is a concern and could lead to additional changes, including possible reductions in speed limits.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.