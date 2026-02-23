Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Talent supply shows a gap in the number of open jobs

ATLANTA — The Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Talent supply report shows a gap in the number of open jobs and those looking for work.

The director of talent partnerships Justin Haight says it goes deeper. Haight states “it takes the conversation beyond unemployment numbers.”

There are more job openings than people looking for work, but the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Talent supply report examines what employers are looking for.

Skills like communication, customer service and time management are high in demand. When it comes to jobs Haight says “registered nursing and other support healthcare roles, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain work, these are all technical roles that require technical training.”

Haight says this report helps policymakers, educators, and others prepare workers for future opportunities.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.