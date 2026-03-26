Metro Atlanta bond program will allow inmates to have an in-person visit with their kids

COBB COUNTY, GA — A new bond program by a metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is allowing some inmates the opportunity for an in-person visit with their children.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office’s new Bond Beyond Bars program gives some inmates a chance to have an in-person visit with their kids.

Major Yaminah Holt says it is imperative for the children and the inmates.

“To be able to physically sit there and have that conversation with their child may be the one thing to keep them going,” said Holt.

She added the sheriff’s office hopes the program will strengthen the bond between kids and their incarcerated parents.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff David Jones hopes the inmates reflect during the 90 minute visit time.

Officials hope to hold another visit for Mother’s Day and hope to expand the program in the future.