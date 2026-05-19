Metro Atlanta area park closed amid police investigation

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A popular park has been closed while Sandy Springs police investigate an incident in the area on Tuesday.

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person at Morgan Falls Overlook Park which is located at 200 Morgan Falls Rd.

Police officials say they received a call about a man dressed in military-style gear and that person reportedly went into the woods after a dispute with someone else.

Another 9-1-1 caller reports hearing possible gunshots in the area.

Police officials say at this time, no injuries are reported.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

No additional details have been released.

This is an active investigation.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.