Metro Atlanta animal shelter thanks community for support after fire, hopes to reopen

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — The Cherokee County Animal Shelter is closed Thursday after a small fire led to the evacuation of all employees and animals.

Officials say the fire, which was contained to a dryer, was quickly extinguished. The shelter hopes to reopen on Friday and will update the public through its social media channels.

Shelter officials thanked the public for their support.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love, support and offer for donations. We have been assessing needs, and we have identified the need for new or slightly used towels, blankets, cat trees, and dog and cat toys,” Cherokee County Animal Shelter officials said.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off items at the Intake Building, located at 131 Chattin Dr. in Canton. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.