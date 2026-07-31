Metro area police investigate car boot scam

SMYRNA — Having your car booted is always a pain, but Smyrna Police are investigating after a man says he was charged $600 to have a boot taken off his car.

According to the police report, the victim found his car was booted Saturday night after leaving Chicago Pizza in Smyrna.

A man claiming to be with the tow company told the victim that it would be $300 to remove the boot, but the suspect then double charged him on Cash App.

Smyrna Police Lieutenant Meredith Holt says if you find your self booted, you have ways to verify.

“There’s a number on the sign. You should be able to call that and just confirm prices if you have any questions or concerns,” she said.

Booting fees in Georgia are capped at $75 for personal vehicles.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.