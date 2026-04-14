Metro area city council votes on surveillance camera network contract

DUNWOODY, GA — A $200,000 service contract with Flock Safety was unanimously approved by the Dunwoody City Council on Monday.

The vote was paused twice due to concerns over privacy with the surveillance camera network using content from Dunwoody, including a sales presentation that used a Flock camera near the Dunwoody JCC.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutch said a compromise was reached before the council members voted.

According to Deutch, Flock will no longer use Dunwoody for demonstration projects.

Other concerns about the contract included questions about backdoor deals, but Deutch says that is not the case.

“It’s been fairly, widely covered and the inference that we’re doing something behind door, that we’re taking bribes- it’s all kinds of not correct,” she said.

“We haven’t done any deal with Flock in secret. We have been customers of Flock since before I was Mayor,” said Deutch.

Lawmakers also unanimously approved the Flock 911 contract with the city at Monday’s meeting.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.