Mega Millions: $800 million winning ticket sold in Texas, but one Georgian still won big

Georgia Lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life -- but they have not come forward

COVINGTON, Ga. — You may not be waking up a multi-millionaire this morning, but someone in Texas is.

One winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Texas for Tuesday night’s drawing, meaning someone is taking home the $800 million jackpot.

One ticket sold in Covington matched four of the five numbers and the yellow Mega Ball, winning $10,000.

The winning numbers were 1-2-16-24-66 and a yellow Mega Ball of 6.

Since someone took home the big money, the jackpot drops back down to a respectable $20 million for Friday night’s drawing.

In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot is up to $134 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.


