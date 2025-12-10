MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. announces recall of ReBoost Nasal Spray

— MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. officials announced a voluntary nationwide recall of a ReBoost Nasal Spray.

Company officials say the recall is due to microbial contamination.

“There is a reasonable probability that adverse health consequences including life-threatening infections will occur with use of the product in the immuno-compromised population. To date, MediNatura has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall,” U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials said.

Officials add the product is used as a homeopathic nasal spray to temporarily relieve nasal congestion, sinus headaches and pressure, postnasal drip, sneezing, runny nose, and nasal itching.

The product is packaged in a 20mL bottle and is further packaged in a white and yellow carton. The NDC number is 62795-4005-9 and the UPC# is 787647 10186 3. The recalled ReBoost product includes the following lot number 224268 with an expiration date of 12/2027.