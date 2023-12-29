Georgia lawmakers react to judge’s ruling on state’s new political maps

Shortly after a federal judge signed off on Georgia’s new congressional and legislative maps, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath announced she will seek her next term in the 6th District.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones approved maps that the GOP-led General Assembly drew during a special session earlier in December.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the new congressional map “protects the GOP’s 9-5 advantage in the state’s U.S. House delegation by creating a new majority-Black district in west metro Atlanta, while also dismantling McBath’s existing Gwinnett County-based 7th District that was Democratic-leaning but not majority-Black.”

The AJC’s Tia Mitchell adds that following the judge’s ruling on Thursday, McBath issued a statement, accusing “Republican leaders of attempting to gerrymander her out of office.”

McBath underscored her disappointment, saying, “I hope that the judicial system will not allow the state Legislature to suppress the will of Georgia voters.

“However, if the maps passed by the state Legislature stand for the 2024 election cycle, I will be running for reelection to Congress in GA-06, because too much is at stake to stand down now.”

According to The Associated Press, this marks the second election in a row that McBath has had to run in a new district. “The first, in 2022, was after the district she originally won was redrawn to favor Republicans,” The AP’s Jeff Amy adds.

This also affects 6th District Republican Congressman Rich McCormick. He’s now expected to run in the re-drawn 7th District.

And according to The AJC, Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott has released a statement saying he will run for reelection in the 13th District, which is his current district. “The 13th was redrawn by Republicans but still favors a Democratic candidate,” Mitchell writes. Read more here.

