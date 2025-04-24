Max joins streaming crackdown on password sharing with new $7.99 add-on

Another major streaming service is tightening its rules on password sharing. Max, the platform formerly known as HBO Max, has announced a new feature called the “Extra Member Add-On,” allowing subscribers to pay an additional $7.99 per month to share their account with someone outside their household.

The move comes as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to notify users about upcoming restrictions on account sharing. The add-on is part of the company’s effort to curb unauthorized usage and increase revenue, following similar measures recently adopted by Netflix and Disney+.

With the new feature, Max subscribers will be able to officially add one extra person to their account, rather than share login information informally across households, a common but increasingly discouraged practice in the streaming industry.

Warner Bros. Discovery has not yet announced an exact date for when password-sharing restrictions will go into full effect, but users are expected to begin receiving notifications in the coming weeks.