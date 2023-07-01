Massive sinkhole that swallowed SUV in midtown Atlanta filled, road reopened

ATLANTA — Several days after an SUV was swallowed by a sinkhole on a busy midtown Atlanta street, the hole has been filled.

It happened along Ponce de Leon Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday, between Myrtle Street and Penn Avenue, near Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

The driver of the white SUV that got swallowed up by the hole said off camera that he was making a right-hand turn in front of Torched Hop Brewing Company when the road collapsed underneath.

When the road caved in, witnesses said they could hear the sound of running water under the car.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, it was confirmed that the hole had been filled and Ponce de Leon Avenue had fully reopened.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw traffic flowing freely.

In a tweet from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens after the hole opened, he said he was “in close touch with all of our teams” and thanked everyone for their patience as crews repaired the hole.

©2023 Cox Media Group