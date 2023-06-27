Local

SUV swallowed up in hole along busy road in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — An SUV has fallen into a large hole in midtown.

Photos from the scene show the front end of an SUV in a hole in the middle of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The hole is right in front of Torched Hop Brewery and near Mary Mac’s restaurant.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene in the air and WSB is on the scene on the ground.

WSB’s Triple Team Traffic says that several lanes are blocked and to take North Avenue.

Stay with 95.5WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

