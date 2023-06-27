SUV swallowed up in hole along busy road in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — An SUV has fallen into a large hole in midtown.

Photos from the scene show the front end of an SUV in a hole in the middle of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The hole is right in front of Torched Hop Brewery and near Mary Mac’s restaurant.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene in the air and WSB is on the scene on the ground.

WSB’s Triple Team Traffic says that several lanes are blocked and to take North Avenue.

