MARTA wins national recognition for public transit excellence

ATLANTA — The American Public Transportation Association awarded MARTA for excellence in public transit on Wednesday.

According to MARTA, the APTA awarded it with the Outstanding Public Transportation System Award, in the “50 million or more annual passenger trips” award category.

“It is my honor to congratulate the winners of the 2024 APTA Awards and the Hall of Fame inductees for their dedication to advancing the future of public transportation, creating vital connections between communities and driving innovation,” APTA Chair Michele Wong Krause said.

MARTA said the 2024 APTA Honors Awards recognizes public transport industry members in North America “who have demonstrated significant leadership” and are “outstanding role models of excellence.”

The transport agency said its changes during the COVID-19 pandemic were one of the challenges it met that helped earn the recognition, highlighting that it did not lay off any employees and has steadily regained its ridership in the Atlanta area since the pandemic’s start.

“As we emerged from the pandemic, MARTA strengthened its commitment to enhancing transportation services in Atlanta across many different areas,” Collie Greenwood, CEO and General Manager at MARTA, said in a statement. “By improving our transit system and prioritizing the needs of passengers, MARTA continues to play a vital role in connecting communities and promoting economic development in the Atlanta region.”

According to MARTA, the transport agency is working to keep up the momentum and is currently advancing its largest-ever capital expansion since its creation 45 years ago.



