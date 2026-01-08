MARTA transit system sees decline in violent crime, MARTA interim CEO says

ATLANTA — MARTA’s interim CEO answered questions from state lawmakers on Thursday about safety on the transit system.

Jonathan Hunt says new officer hires in the fall brought them up to a fully staffed force and more are on the way.

He says over the past five to six years, violent crime on MARTA has dropped by 50%.

“I’m happy to report by the end of the third quarter, we got to the full amount of the sworn officers. Hopefully, you’ll be able to see the increased amount of security,” Hunt said.

Hunt admits perception is reality.