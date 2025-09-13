MARTA to temporarily skip Garnett Station during construction work

ATLANTA — MARTA officials announced plans to temporarily skip Garnett Station while construction crews replace decades-old platform pavers.

Trains on the Red and Gold lines will continue to operate as scheduled, but will not stop at Garnett or Five Points stations. A complimentary bus shuttle will run between the two stations, adding about 15 minutes to commutes, MARTA officials add.

“Replacing cracked and missing platform pavers at Garnett will reduce trip hazards and make walking and rolling easier. New pavers will be easier to clean and replace in the future,” MARTA officials said in a statement. “As with the skip stop at Brookhaven Station last fall, temporarily restricting customer access to the work zone ensures the safety of construction crews and customers, and significantly reduces construction timelines and cost.”

Construction crews will demolish the existing flooring, install new tile, repair staircases, replace worn widescreens to improve visibility and natural lighting, and complete other upgrades to the platform.

MARTA service impacts:

Red and Gold Line trains will skip Garnett Station starting Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Customers may not enter or exit Garnett Station.

Bus shuttles will provide transportation between Garnett and Five Points.

Route 40 bus service near Garnett will operate normally.

For more information on the Garnett Station project, visit MARTA’s website.