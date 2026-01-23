MARTA releases reduced operating schedule ahead of weekend ice storm

ATLANTA — MARTA’s inclement weather plan, with reduced service, is starting on Saturday.

Bus service will begin operation at 5 a.m. and will only be running life-line routes, that MARTA says provide direct service to medical facilities and emergency rooms.

All other bus routes are suspended until further notice.

Rail lines will be running every 20 minutes, beginning at 6 a.m.

MARTA’s Mobility services will be operating within three quarters of a mile from rail stations and the lifeline bus routes. MARTA says driving could change depending on road conditions.

To see specific information on stops and routes check MARTA ‘s website.