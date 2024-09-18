Local

MARTA plans upgrade to parking systems at long-term parking decks

Inman Park MARTA station

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based MARTA announced plans to upgrade all of the payment systems at their long-term parking decks.

Of the 10 long-term parking decks operated by the transit agency throughout the metro Atlanta area, MARTA said the decks at Lenox, Lindbergh Center, Dunwoody and Medical Center stations would reopen on Oct. 7 with new payment systems in place.

“The payment system upgrades include new entry and exit gates, ticket dispensers, payment machines, and license plate recognition cameras, offering a more streamlined and secure process for customers,” a MARTA release said.

That means starting on Oct. 7, drivers will take parking tickets as they enter the long-term parking decks at each rail station.

New parking kiosks will accept both cash and card, with the following parking rates:

  • Parking at Lenox, Dunwoody, and Medical Center is free for the first 24 hours and $5 per day after.
  • Parking at Lindbergh Center is free for the first 24 hours and $8 per day after.

The other six long-term parking spots for MARTA are expected to be upgraded and reactivated through April 2025 on a rolling schedule, according to the agency.

The upgrade work may cause some temporary detours while the updates are underway.


