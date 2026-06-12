MARTA issues warning after recent faregate damage arrests

ATLANTA — MARTA is warning riders not to damage newly installed faregates after about 10 people were arrested in recent weeks for vandalizing gates across the system.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said surveillance cameras systemwide are being used to identify offenders.

Anyone caught damaging faregates will be arrested.

“If one of the 12,000 cameras systemwide catches you damaging a faregate, you will be arrested,” Kreher said.

“The cost of replacing those gates are a couple thousand dollars,” Kreher said.

He said the cameras are monitored 24 hours a day.

Kreher said a felony offense on someone’s record is not worth the cost of a $2.50 fare.