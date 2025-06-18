MARTA enacts new policy for drivers to handle fare evaders

ATLANTA, Ga. — MARTA officials plan to enforce a new policy on how to handle bus riders who avoid paying their fares.

According to MARTA officials, instead of asking the rider to pay right then, drivers are encouraged to use the fare evasion button which will alert MARTA police and continue with their bus route.

The reporting system in place will allow MARTA drivers to remain informers, not enforcers, when it comes to collecting the fare, officials say.

Officials say the alert will go directly to MARTA police and pinpoint the location of the bus and handle the fare evaders.

The policy change comes several months after a MARTA driver was shot and killed after a dispute about a $2.50 fare in Decatur.

MARTA officials want drivers to avoid confronting anyone who avoids paying the fare.

MARTA officials say drivers can also alert police to if a homeless person takes over a bus shelter or bus stop.

MARTA officials recently announced a new $1.5 billion budget that focuses on safety, reliability and cleanliness improvements.