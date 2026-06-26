MARTA eclipses 1.7 million riders during World Cup events in Atlanta

ATLANTA — MARTA says it has moved about 1.7 million people so far during World Cup events in Atlanta.

The transit agency said that total includes four matches, nine FIFA Fan Festivals and other related events since June 11.

MARTA said ridership has remained elevated throughout the event period as large crowds travel across the city.

MARTA officials say its busiest day so far was Wednesday during the Morocco-Haiti match.

On that day, MARTA recorded about 220,000 rail riders, more than twice a typical weekday.

Officials said the system has handled increased demand through expanded staffing and transit ambassador support.

Transit ambassadors have worked nearly 4,000 shifts during the event period to assist riders and manage crowds.

A match is scheduled Saturday between Congo Dr and Uzbekistan.