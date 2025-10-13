Local

MARTA closes entrances at Five Points Station as $230 million renovation moves forward

By Ashley Simmons
MARTA Five Points Station The Peachtree entrance and federal tunnel at the Five Points MARTA Station are closing, with Forsyth Street becoming the only access point starting on Oct. 13, MARTA officials said. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Ashley Simmons

ATLANTA — MARTA riders should prepare for changes at the transit system’s busiest hub as work continues on the major renovation of Five Points Station.

Beginning Monday, all entrances except the Forsyth Street entrance are closed. Elevators remain open, but some escalators and stairs are temporarily shut down as part of the ongoing construction.

MARTA’s Greg Giuffrida says the main focus of this phase is removing the station’s concrete canopy, which has been in place since Five Points first opened in 1979. The Peachtree Street entrance and the federal employee tunnel are now closed for safety.

Giuffrida says the long-term plan will transform the area into a new civic space, with redesigned bus service, new public plazas, artwork, and a restored community garden.

The $230 million project is expected to be completed in early 2029.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!