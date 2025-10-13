MARTA closes entrances at Five Points Station as $230 million renovation moves forward

ATLANTA — MARTA riders should prepare for changes at the transit system’s busiest hub as work continues on the major renovation of Five Points Station.

Beginning Monday, all entrances except the Forsyth Street entrance are closed. Elevators remain open, but some escalators and stairs are temporarily shut down as part of the ongoing construction.

MARTA’s Greg Giuffrida says the main focus of this phase is removing the station’s concrete canopy, which has been in place since Five Points first opened in 1979. The Peachtree Street entrance and the federal employee tunnel are now closed for safety.

Giuffrida says the long-term plan will transform the area into a new civic space, with redesigned bus service, new public plazas, artwork, and a restored community garden.

The $230 million project is expected to be completed in early 2029.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story