MARTA awarded $25M grant for new South DeKalb transit hub

ATLANTA – The MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) was awarded a new $25 million grant for the development of a new transit hub on Tuesday, according to MARTA officials.

The multi-modal hub will be 2,500 sq ft. and will be located next to the Gallery at South DeKalb on Candler Road in DeKalb County.

“We are grateful for our partnership with CEO Greenwood, MARTA and the FTA who are working diligently to bring this much-needed project to reality,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “The South DeKalb Transit Hub will enhance transit connectivity to employment opportunities and other resources throughout metro Atlanta.”

It will serve multiple popular bus routes including Route 15 (Candler Road), Route 186 (Rainbow Way), Route 74 (Flat Shoals), and Route 9 on (Boulevard and Tilson Road, according to officials.

“This grant covers almost 70 percent of the funding for this project and supports the improvement of bus facilities and amenities and workforce development in DeKalb,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

The hub will feature a sheltered are to ride or transfer buses, and purchase fare. It will also include real-time service information for buses and restrooms.

The hub is scheduled to open in 2026.