What a sofa sssurprise? Snake found slithering under GA homeowner’s couch

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — When a Georgia homeowner looked under a couch, what was staring back came as a shock.

Recently, Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo made a trip to a home in Bibb County.

Galeazzo removed a ‘sneaky’ snake from inside a home as it was slithering under the couch.

The sheriff’s office said Galeazzo was able to educate the homeowner and neighbors about the nonvenomous rat snake.

The snake was released back into the wild unharmed.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says snakes are common across Georgia, even in urban and suburban areas.

What should you do if you encounter a snake? The DNR shares the following advice:

Try to identify it from a distance. The DNR’s website provides information on snakes in Georgia.

Give the snake space and do not try to handle it. Most bites happen when a snake is cornered and defending itself.

If you believe a snake is venomous and in an area where it could be dangerous, contact a wildlife removal specialist. The DNR’s website has a list of resources.

Native snakes provide benefits. Many eat rodents and venomous snakes, and some eat garden pets like snails and slugs.

If you do want to keep snakes away from your home, the DNR recommends removing brush, log piles and other habitats that attract mice, lizards and other prey for snakes.