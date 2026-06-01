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Marietta police arrest teen accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend

By WSB Radio News Staff
Handcuffs and fingerprints card on the white table. Crime investigation concept.
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By WSB Radio News Staff

MARIETTA, GA — Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting at his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend at a metro Atlanta apartment complex.

Marietta police investigators said the teen girl was sitting inside a vehicle when multiple shots were fired at her on Bells Ferry Road.

Police later identified the suspect as Khalil Barnett.

A SWAT team assisted in Barnett’s arrest, according to authorities.

Barnett is being held in the Cobb County Jail.

He faces charges including aggravated assault and cruelty to children.



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