Marietta police looking for SUV driver who slammed into parked police cruiser

The Marietta Police department is looking for a motorist who sideswiped a parked police cruiser that had the emergency lights activated.

Two officers were inside the cruiser working on an accident on I-75 northbound early Sunday morning. The crash happened near Delk Road around 2:40 a.m.

The suspect kept driving and fled from the wrecked cruiser and the officers. Both officers were treated for minor injuries after the incident.

Other officers nearby responded to the call to canvas the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Using the technology and assistance from the Cobb County Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), police have identified a white Lexus SUV without a tag as the suspect’s vehicle. It was last seen in Gwinnett County around Beaver Ruin Road.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and the driver can contact Marietta Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Investigator C. Roper at 77-794-5357 or email croper@mariettaga.gov. Tippers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stopper Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).



