Marietta native, former Wheeler High star Jaylen Brown wins NBA Finals MVP

BOSTON — Marietta native Jaylen Brown won the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after he helped lead his Boston Celtics to a NBA Finals victory.

Brown and the Celtics defeated the Mavericks in Game 5 to close out the series on Monday night.

Brown finished the night with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and was voted the NBA Finals MVP. For the series, Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists.

During the celebration on Monday night, you could see the joy on the faces of Brown and his family.

After the game, Brown paid homage to his grandmother, who died last year.

“I woke up from a pregame nap... My grandmother was in my dream and she gave me a hug, and I just knew everything was gonna be alright. I wish she could be here... I know she would be proud of me,” Brown said after the game.

The 27-year-old Brown signed the largest contract in NBA history before this season and is now officially an NBA champion.

He is no stranger to winning a championship. Brown and Wheeler High School won the Georgia 6A state title during his senior season. Brown finished that game with 22 points and perfect from the free throw line.

Brown would play one year at the University of California-Berkeley before Boston drafted him at No. 3 in the 2016 NBA Draft.