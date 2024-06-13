Marietta announces David Beam as new police chief, making interim position permanent

MARIETTA, Ga. — In a new step for his 38-year career with the Marietta Police Department, Interim Police Chief David Beam was officially named to the full-time position, permanently, on Wednesday.

The City of Marietta said in a statement that Beam was named the permanent chief after a vote during a Special Called Meeting of the city council.

Beam has been a member of MPD since 1986, when he started as an officer. His career with the department has seen him fill a number of different positions, from becoming deputy chief in 1999 to serving as interim police chief from July 2006 to January 2007, and again from January 2024 to the present.

In addition to his law enforcement career and experience, Beam was an adjunct instructor of criminal justice at Kennesaw State University from January 2008 to May 2016 and was a member of the Marietta Pension Board from 1999 to 2006.

“It is my distinct honor to have been appointed as Chief of Police of the Marietta Police Department,” Beam said in a statement. “I want to thank the City Manager, Mayor, and City Council for having confidence in me to lead the department. I look forward to working together with the dedicated officers and staff of the Marietta Police Department to continue the department’s long heritage of providing the ultimate in protection and service to the Marietta community.”

In comments about his promotion, Beam also praised the city’s police department, saying “the City of Marietta is served by a diverse, well-trained, intelligent, brave, dedicated, and loyal group of police officers and staff. They are true professionals and carry a servant’s heart. We will continue to work as a cohesive team to keep Marietta as the safest all-around city to live, learn, work and play.”

According to the city, Beam’s promotion to full police chief was a unanimous decision by the city council, with Mayor Steve Tumlin swearing him into office afterward.

City Manager Bill Bruton, Jr. said after an extensive search for a new police chief, Beam was his choice and he recommended him to the city council for full instatement as chief.

“It is my belief that David will be an excellent Chief. He has served in every part of the Department during his 38 years of service and has been a Deputy Chief since 1999. At one point I also appointed Interim Chief Beam as the Interim Personnel Director because of my faith in his abilities,” Bruton said. “I held off on opening up the hiring process on the position to allow Interim Chief Beam to have the opportunity to show what he could do, and the excellent results are there for everyone to see.”



