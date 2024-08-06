Local

Mariah Carey making a stop in Atlanta on 2024 Christmas tour

82nd Annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey rehearses for the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Singer Mariah Carey is stopping in Atlanta on the 30-year anniversary of her Merry Christmas album. Carey will make a stop at State Farm Arena on Nov. 23. Atlanta is one of 20 cities where she will visit on the tour. The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Carey’s iconic Christmas album. Presale starts Tuesday and general tickets go on sale on Friday.

