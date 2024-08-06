Mariah Carey making a stop in Atlanta on 2024 Christmas tour

ATLANTA — Singer Mariah Carey is stopping in Atlanta on the 30-year anniversary of her Merry Christmas album. Carey will make a stop at State Farm Arena on Nov. 23. Atlanta is one of 20 cities where she will visit on the tour. The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Carey’s iconic Christmas album. Presale starts Tuesday and general tickets go on sale on Friday.

