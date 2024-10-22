Marching band in Forsyth County invited to perform in London

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro area marching band is preparing for a 4,000-mile road trip. They’ve been invited to perform in London, England on New Year’s Day 2026.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at North Forsyth High School where organizers say the parade is the biggest in the world.

The 130-member North Forsyth High School Raider Band travels the metro far and wide every football season.

“Everyone always says the best part of band is it’s instant friends,” 11th grader Landon Dykes said.

The mellophone player and his friends are about to embark on the performance of a lifetime.

“This is wonderful. Our group is so excited about doing this,” band director Raymond Thomas said.

It’s a special invitation to march in a New Year’s Day parade like no other.

“The audience for London’s New Year’s Day Parade is simply spectacular,” event founder Bob Bone said.

Bone says 750,000 people will line the streets and 340 million households will tune in worldwide. It will run live in the USA on PBS—with no commercials.

The official invite to march on Jan. 1, 2026, came from the great-grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, who says these kids will never forget the experience.

“They will carry the memories with them for the rest of their lives by coming to London,” Duncan Sandys said.

But since it is England, there’s always a concern about rain. So, Dykes was presented with the event’s official umbrella.

It ensures a sunny day so long as its owner keeps it on his person day and night, for the next 14-and-a-half months.

“I’m not gonna let it go. I’ll keep it with us to prevent rain on New Year’s Day in London,” Dykes said.