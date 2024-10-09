Many Georgia Power crews have been working nonstop for 2 weeks

ATLANTA — Some work crews are preparing to head down to Valdosta to relieve the Georgia power crews who have been working nonstop for 13 days.

A Georgia Power supervisor said this is the most difficult power restoration he has seen in his 43-year career.

Most of these Georgia Power workers down in Valdosta right now have not slept in their own beds for two weeks. Getting meals, showers, and other necessities has been difficult for these workers.

That’s why some crews that contract with Georgia Power are sending help to south Georgia.

Jerome Edmondson has been doing contract work with Georgia Power since the company created a social justice economic reform initiative about five years ago.

“We’re taking our chainsaws. All of our equipment,” Edmondson said.

A spokesperson for Georgia Power said they’ve already replaced 8,000 utility poles which restored power to about 90% of their customers.

The spokesperson said that in his nearly 50-year career, this is the most damage he’s ever seen in Georgia and that’s why his workers are exhausted

“We’re gonna find Georgia Power crews we’re gonna get food for them,” the spokesperson said. “Look, I can’t climb up a telephone pole, but you know what I can do if there’s a tree or something stopping you from getting there or a road, I can help there.”

Many of the Georgia power workers won’t be going to their homes when they’re done in Valdosta, instead, they will be heading to Florida to help with outages from Hurricane Milton.

Some workers have gotten injured while restoring power and clearing trees, but nothing major according to the Georgia Power spokesperson.

He also said folks can take breaks whenever they want and they’ve been feeling really good about helping people in need.