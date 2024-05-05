Many gather for Holocaust Remembrance Day at newly restored Atlanta monument

ATLANTA — Dozens of people honored the lives of Holocaust victims on Sunday afternoon. This comes as pro-Palestine protests across U.S. college campuses entered their third week.

Many gathered at Greenwood Cemetery for the Holocaust Remembrance Day, as many Jews are buried in the cemetery.

They were there to celebrate the newly restored “Memorial to The Six-Million” monument at Greenwood Cemetery. The monument was originally dedicated almost 60 years ago.

The ceremony featured a speaker who is a Holocaust child survivor along with state and local community Jewish leaders including U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

While the event is annual, it is especially timely for the Jewish community. Over the past few weeks there have been multiple clashes on college campuses during pro-Palestinian protests.

Much of it left many in the Jewish Community feeling the message is more antisemitic than that of peaceful protests.

“I respect the right of both Israelis and Palestinians to advocate for their own views. But when that advocacy turns antisemitism and causes for murder and destruction of the state of Israel, I think that’s a very deep disconnection to the Holocaust itself,” attendee Howie Slomka said.

Ossoff spoke about how every time he sees a young Jewish child it speaks to an act of defiance. Organizers tell Griffin that they invited all in metro Atlanta to attend the ceremony.