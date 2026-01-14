Local

Man wanted for April 2024 shooting in DeKalb arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deputies arrest second man tied to shooting that injured 2 shoppers at DeKalb Ingles store The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Christian Earion Shamar Price was arrested at a home in Lithonia on Tuesday. (PHOTOS: WSB-TV/DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A second suspect is arrested in connection with a grocery store shooting in DeKalb County last year.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with US Marshals arrest 28-year-old Christian Earion Shamar Price at a residence in Lithonia.

He was wanted in a shootout at an Ingles grocery store on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain last April that injured two bystanders.

He’s charged with Aggravated Assault. One other suspect was previously arrested.

Price is held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

