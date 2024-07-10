Local

Man walks off plane from vacation. Deputies had something waiting for him once he landed: handcuffs

By WSBTV

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office reminds everyone to take a vacation occasionally. But they want to remind citizens that they may have something waiting for you upon your arrival.

‘Welcome home!’ The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said to David Sorrells Wednesday morning.

As Sorrells was getting off the plane, deputies had something waiting for him: handcuffs.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sorrells had outstanding felony warrants.

He was then arrested and escorted off the plane.

Authorities did not release details on what the warrants were for.

As for Sorrells, the sheriff’s office said that he will have an ‘all-inclusive stay’ at the Dawson County Detention Center.

