Man using stolen rental truck to get meth, psychedelic mushrooms into Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies say they have arrested a man they’ve been investigating for more than a month.

In early April deputies learned that drug trafficking may have been happening at a home on Fields Ford Road.

Investigators learned that a man renting a room in the home, 47-year-old Billy Benefield, was using a yellow Penske truck to get meth.

They say Benefield rented the truck in Illinois, but only paid for a single day and the company had reported the truck stolen.

Last week, deputies pulled the truck over and arrested Benefield on active warrants out of Hall County.

Deputies and a K9 searched the truck and found 18 grams of meth, 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Benefield was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug related items and violation of a license class and theft by receiving a motor vehicle.

He is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

