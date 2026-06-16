Man in U.S. illegally accused of flying drone over World Cup Fan Fest

ATLANTA — A man has been arrested on federal charges after prosecutors say he flew a drone over Centennial Olympic Park during the FIFA World Cup Fan Fest in Atlanta.

Federal prosecutors identified the suspect as Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez.

According to prosecutors, Rojas-Martinez is in the United States illegally following two prior deportations. Prosecutors also said he was previously convicted of cocaine distribution.

The arrest comes as federal authorities continue enforcing restricted airspace around FIFA events across metro Atlanta.

The FBI says it has now seized more than 20 drones for violating airspace restrictions connected to World Cup activities.

The case remains in federal court.