Man taking out trash shot in crossfire of argument, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot while taking out his trash in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, where the victim was caught in the crossfire of a shootout just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The 56-year-old victim, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to the hospital with a graze wound. He’s now recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said the man is an innocent victim who was caught in the crossfire of an accident after simply stepping outside his home.

There were still bullet holes in the window of a home and evidence markers in the grass on Tuesday afternoon.

Mims spoke to a woman who wouldn’t go on camera, but said that the victim lived alone downstairs from her.

A police spokesperson said the investigation was still open an active.

Police have not released any information about suspects or a motive.