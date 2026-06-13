Man struck by MARTA train at Civic Center station, causing service disruptions

ATLANTA — MARTA police are investigating after a man was struck by a train at the Civic Center station Saturday morning, causing service disruptions through parts of Midtown and downtown Atlanta.

According to MARTA Police, the incident happened around 10:43 a.m. when a train operator reported that a man was on the tracks. Officials said the operator was unable to stop the train before striking him.

Atlanta Fire Rescue and EMS responded to the scene. The man’s condition has not been released.

MARTA Police said its Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of 12:40 p.m., northbound and southbound trains were boarding passengers on the southbound platform at Midtown, North Avenue, Civic Center, Peachtree Center and Five Points stations.

MARTA said it is also providing an $8 Lyft credit to passengers whose travel has been impacted by the service disruptions.