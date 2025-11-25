Man to spend 25 years in jail for violent crime spree targeting former classmates

SNELLVILLE, GA — A 20-year-old Snellville man will spend 25 years behind bars for a violent crime spree spanning six months.

It’s not clear why Jet Horne did it, but prosecutors say he targeted former high school classmates in three separate attacks.

Prosecutors say in the first attack, Horne ambushed a former basketball teammate, Talal Anash, shooting him eight times when he returned home from work.

Anash was left with critical injuries.

Investigators say Horne also shot out the window of classmate Timair Walker’s vehicle missing him but striking a neighbor in the leg. Walker drove away to escape injury, but his home and neighbors’ homes were also hit by bullets.

In May of this year, he carjacked another former classmate, Maalik Leitch, before police caught up to him with the help of a K-9.

Horne was found guilty of criminal attempt to commit a felony, six counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of first-degree criminal damage to property, and one count of hijacking a motor vehicle.

Ballistics evidence helped link Horne to all three crime scenes.

“We continue to pray for the victim who is undergoing physical rehabilitation and are grateful that the others were able to recover,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “This was a violent incident in our community, and we are charged with holding people who commit crimes like these accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”