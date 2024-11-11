Man shot, killed at West Georgia off-campus student apartments, 1 suspect on the run, 1 in hospital

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police says a man was shot and killed near the University of West Georgia on Sunday night.

Carrollton police say that at around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Reserve, an off-campus student housing complex on Lovvorn Road.

Officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to nearby Tanner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers who responded to the shooting saw a white car leaving the area and attempted to stop it. The driver sped away. As of Monday morning, officers have still not arrested a suspect.

Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said that another suspect was shot by CPD officers, and is at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed or identified the name of the suspect in his death.



