Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward identified as owner of popular Buckhead seafood restaurant

By WSBTV

Chad Dillon

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward Tuesday has been identified as the owner of a popular seafood restaurant in Buckhead.

Chad Dillon, 33, the owner of The Boiler Seafood on Piedmont Road, was gunned down on John Wesley Dobbs Ave. Tuesday afternoon, his lawyer and co-workers confirmed.

Witnesses said they heard several shots in rapid succession. Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if they’ve identified any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

The Boiler Seafood, which opened in 2020, serves Cajun-style seafood specialties. Dillon was also the co-owner of The Seafood Menu with rapper Lil Baby, which opened last year.

