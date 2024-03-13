Man shot to death at Georgia Waffle House; shooter on the run, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Editor’s Note: Andrew Gaines has stood trial in this case in March 2024. He was acquitted of all charges.

Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man they say shot another man to death at a Georgia Waffle House.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 1:54 a.m. at a Waffle House on Gordon Highway in Augusta.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the shooter as Andrew Gaines, 31. Deputies say he was last seen driving a silver 2018 Kia Sportage with South Carolina tag number 1897NL.

Gaines has active warrants out for his arrest. Deputies believe he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1082.

