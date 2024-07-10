Local

Man shot, critically injured at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Reserve at Hollywood apartments on the 1600 block of Hollywood Road.

The man was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the shooting victim and current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Crime scene tape was strung up around the parking lot and there were at least five Atlanta police vehicles at the scene.

