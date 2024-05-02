Local

Man shot in the chest at Brookhaven apartment complex, police say

Brookhaven Police car (Brookhaven Police Department)

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — An argument escalated into a shooting in Brookhaven today.

Police say two men were arguing at 2124 Gables Drive at approximately 11:48 a.m. when one man shot the other.

Police arrived at Arium Lenox Park Apartments and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest inside an apartment.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

One person has been detained by police.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified yet.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

