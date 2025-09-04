Man shot by police, woman killed in Locust Grove fire identified

LOCUST GROVE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing a deadly overnight incident in Locust Grove that left two people dead following a house fire and police shooting.

Emergency crews responded to the 1700 block of Cadence Street after reports of a fire. Locust Grove Police Chief Derrick Austin said officers entered the home to search for people who might be trapped inside.

“They forced entry into the house to try to extinguish the fire and they were encountered by a male suspect armed with a large knife,” Austin said. The man, identified as 29-year-old Stefan Lee, reportedly refused repeated commands to drop the weapon and was shot and killed by police.

Inside the home, officers found a woman who was later identified as 26-year-old Jazzlyn Philips. Police also found three additional family members who were locked in an upstairs bedroom. Those individuals were rescued and brought to safety.

The GBI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating both deaths and working to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say the bodies of Phillips and Lee will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. It will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.